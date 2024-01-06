Thunder Stun Mariners in Overtime, 5-4

PORTLAND - Timur Ibragimov scored a hat trick, including the game-tying and game-winning goal as the Adirondack Thunder came back to defeat the Maine Mariners in overtime, 5-4. The win was Adirondack's fifth win in a row.

Maine took an early 1-0 lead as Cameron Askew tipped in a pass from Gabriel Chicoine for his second of the year. Chicoine and William Provost were given the assists 3:25 into the game.

The Thunder came back to tie the game at one as Timur Ibragimov fired a one timer from the right circle that beat goaltender Kyle Keyser. The goal was Ibragimov's first with Adirondack at 6:59 of the first with assists from Topias Vilen and Matt Stief to even the score 1-1.

Zach Walker tracked down his own rebound to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead just over midway through the first. Walker took a pass from Jace Isley and after he was stopped on the original chance, Walker got his own rebound and beat Kyle Keyser at 12:17 of the first for his second of the year. Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the intermission with Maine holding a 13-11 shot advantage.

In the second period, Alex Kile scored back-to-back goals at 1:47 and 2:03 to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. The goals were Kile's 17th and 18th of the season with assists from William Deveaux on the first tally and Adam Mechura on both goals.

Adam Mechura added to the lead at 10:11 of the second to give Maine a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes as the puck just crossed over the goal line. William Deveaux and Alex Kile collected the assists on Mechura's ninth of the year.

In the third period, Adirondack mounted the comeback to eventually force overtime. Patrick Grasso scored his 15th of the year and set the record for most goals in Thunder history at 2:47 of the final frame. Brendan Less and Tristan Ashbrook were given the assists and Adirondack trailed 4-3.

Timur Ibragimov tied the game late in regulation to force overtime as he fired a wrist shot by goaltender Kyle Keyser from inside the left circle. The goal was Ibragimov's second of the game from Matt Stief and Brendan Less with 2:30 left in the third period to even the score 4-4 and force extra time.

In overtime, Ibragimov took a pass from Ryan Smith and deked Kyle Keyser for the hat trick and the 5-4 comeback victory. The goal came just 36 seconds into overtime with assists from Ryan Smith and Matt Stief. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 27 of 31 shots in the victory.

