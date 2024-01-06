Oilers Announce Series of Transactions

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Saturday the assignment of forward Kyle Crnkovic and goaltender Calle Clang and the release of forward Reggie Millette in a series of transactions.

Crnkovic, 21, Returns to Tulsa after being recalled from loan by the San Diego Gulls on Dec. 12. In 22 games with the Oilers, the rookie forward touts 23 points (7G, 16A), leading the team in points and helpers. The Albertan winger also holds the longest point streak among Oilers this season at eight games. Crnkovic appeared six times with San Diego during his call-up.

Clang, 21, arrives in Green Country after being reassigned from the San Diego Gulls by the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. The Olofstrom, Sweden native holds several accolades, including a U18 WJC Gold Medal, a Hlinka Bronze and a WJC U20 bronze medal. At club level, Clang has won a Champions Hockey League title and a TV Pucken Gold. The 6'2, 194 lbs. goaltender has dressed 15 times for San Diego this season, recording a 3.44 GAA, an .888 save percentage and a 4-7-3 record. Prior to arriving in North America, Clang played with Rogle in Sweden's top league, going 22-15-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .906 save percentage in 43 games.

As a result of the two additions, rookie forward Reggie Millete has been released by the Oilers.

