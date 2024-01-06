K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that forward Cody Milan signed a Standard Player Contract with the club.

Milan, 27, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 205-pound, Orchard Lake, MI native who joins Kalamazoo after suiting up in 39 games with SC Csíkszereda of the Erste Liga (International/Romania) and Romania Hockey League this season. In 2023-24, the forward has notched 24 goals, 36 assists with a +27 rating between EL and RHL play, including 34 points (17g-17a) in just 16 Romania games this season.

The Michigan State University (2015-19) product enters his fourth professional season, making his ECHL debut with Cincinnati in the 2019-20 season (49 GP: 8g-21a). As a Spartan, Milan scored 16 goals with 41 assists in 122 collegiate games played.

Milan went on to play 85 games with Norfolk from 2021 thru 2023 with 20 goals and 47 assists in that span. Milan recorded a career-best 51 points (16g-35a) in 60 games in 2021-22.

The forward completed his 2022-23 ECHL season with 17 goals and 18 assists in 26 contests after opting to head to SC Csíkszereda when Norfolk traded his rights to Tulsa in December of 2022.

