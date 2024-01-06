Mariners Fall to Thunder in Overtime

PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to top the Maine Mariners 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Alex Kile and Adam Mechura each registered three points for the Mariners while Timur Ibragimov netted a at trick for the Thunder, including the game-winner in OT.

The Mariners struck early to jump ahead 1-0 when Cam Askew redirected a Gabriel Chicoine shot past Jeremy Brodeur at for his second goal of the season 3:25 of the opening frame. On the play, William Provost, in his first game as a Mariner, collected a secondary assist. The Thunder tied up the game on a Timur Ibragimov one-timer from the right circle at 6:59. Adirondack moved into the lead at 12:17 of the period when Zach Walker broke in alone down the left wing and after an initial save by Kyle Keyser, poked the puck between his pads.

The line of Alex Kile, Adam Mechura, and Wyllum Deveaux went to work in the 2nd period, scoring three goals to flip the game in the Mariners' favor. Kile netted two within 16 seconds in the first 2:03 of the middle frame, first blasting home a one-timer from the top of the left circle, and then stickhandling in on the right wing side to slip one between the pads of Jeremy Brodeur. Mechura added on a goal of his own at 10:11, finishing a rebound off Brodeur's pad, created by Deveaux.

Trailing 4-2 to start the third, the Thunder closed to the gap when Patrick Grasso's shot from the point got by Keyser at 2:47 and sliced the Mariners lead to 4-3. Keyser made key saves down the stretch, but Ibragimov shot one off his glove and in from the left wing to tie the game with just 2:30 to play.

Ibragimov's OT winner was the only shot of the extra frame. He got loose in the middle of the ice, walked down the slot, and deked Keyser to end the game 36 seconds into overtime. The Mariners fell to 1-5 in sudden death.

The Mariners (10-13-5-0) remain home to host the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM for "Vs. Cancer Day," and the continuation of the VIP Rivalry Cup. They're also home next Wednesday night at 7 PM for "Dad Rock" Night.

