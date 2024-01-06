Cyclones Set Teddy Toss Record in Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones fell 4-3 in overtime to the Toledo Walleye, their second-straight 4-3 OT defeat. Cincinnati welcomed in the second biggest crowd in team history with 14,258 fans packing the Heritage Bank Center.

* Toledo opened the scoring in the first period thanks to Colin Theisen's goal, which came off a Matt Anderson rush and cross-ice feed.

* Just 29 seconds into the middle frame, Zack Andrusiak set the Teddy Bear Toss into effect. The winger tapped in a pass from Louie Caporusso, sending down 13,319 stuffed animals onto the rink. Lee Lapid gave Cincy a 2-1 lead with a breakaway snipe from the hashmarks. Sahil Panwar scored in his second-straight game after Reece Harsch toured the offensive zone with puck possession. Riley Sawchuk cut the deficit back to 3-2 off a turnover next to the Cyclones net.

* In the third period, Brandon Hawkins wired in a powerplay goal from the left circle to force overtime. Orrin Centazzo picked up the extra point for the Walleye with the OT winner.

Up next, Cincinnati concludes the home-and-home series with Toledo. The 'Clones travel to the Hunting Center Sunday afternoon at 5:15pm ET on Sunday January 7th.

