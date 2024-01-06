Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, faceoff against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 6:05 p.m. from BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Oilers have won four-out-of-five games against the Rush this season, and with a win tonight would hold the third position in the Mountain Division through the weekend.

OFF-NIGHT STILL HAS RUSH IN POSITION TO STRIKE

The Rapid City Rush sputtered out of the gate, down 3-1 at the end of the first period. However, Mason McCarty's first goal for the Rush this season and Alex Aleardi's marker early in the second tied the game for R.C. The Rush still generated chances, going 1-for-2 on the powerplay and scored three goals on only 24 shots against Julian Junca. While the positives are there for the Rush to get back in the win column, the Rush allowed 49 shots on goal (2nd most this year) and never grabbed the lead from the Oilers.

MAINTAINING NO PANIC

In each of their last three games, the Rush have trailed, after leading the league in game-opening goals this year. While the Rush are 2-1-0 in their last three, they have battled back to tie every game, including last night. Prior to December 30, the Rush had gone 27 days without a come-from-behind win.

FIGHTING BIG OIL

The Rush have six fighting majors against the Oilers this season, that's more fights against Tulsa than any other opponent this year. Kenton Helgesen's scrap (his second fight in as many nights) with Karl Boudrias inserted the Rush into the first period yesterday and would eventually help spurn the team to score. The Helgesen brothers have combined for five fights this year, Tyson having the upper hand with three.

GOOD OL' BENNY BOY

Blake Bennett leads the Rush in points against the Oilers this season. He scored twice in the only win over Tulsa this season (November 5) and added his third goal at BOK Center last night. The rookie from Grand Island, N.Y. remains the Rush leader in goals, outpacing Alex Aleardi by one.

8-8-1

Believe it or not, tonight marks the halfway mark of the road slate for the Rush this season. The team is five road wins shy of matching last year's road win total. 8-8-1 in the worst road mark the team has had all year, speaking to the successes of this team away from home this year. With a win tonight and a series win next weekend, Rapid City would be a .500 or better team both at home and on the road.

FER REAL

TJ Fergus has now racked up a single-season high in assists with the Rush with his 11th of the year last night. Fergus suited up for four different teams last year after opening his career with the Florida Everblades in 2021-22. Never playing more than 21 games in any single location, Fergus has dressed in all 31 games for the Rush this season, quarterbacks a powerplay unit, and has become a mainstay on the Rush blue line.

LOOKING FOR A LITTLE HISTORY

Rookie forward Riley Ginnell is expected to head back into the lineup tonight, searching for his first professional point. A 6-4 presence at his forward spot, Ginnell has created chances since returning from the I.R. last month after a month-long stay. Nick Parody, called-up from Fayetteville, is searching for his first professional goal after logging four assists with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL this season already.

S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y HEY!

The Bay City Rollers hit single has been a mantra for the Rush who 8-4-1 during weekend games this season and have taken a standings points in two-thirds of their Saturday night games this season. The Rush are 3-1-0 in their last four Saturday games and 3-0 in their last three Saturday night games.

RUBBER MEETS ROAD

With a win tonight, the Rush set up a rubber match tomorrow afternoon against Tulsa with the winner taking the third spot in the division. However, a loss tonight in regulation, means the Oilers would reclaim third for at least a week. The Rush and Oilers do not see each other for the rest of the regular season.

