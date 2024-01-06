Steelheads Close Out Three-Game Series With Win Over Reading, 5-2

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-9-0-1, 47pts) defeated the Reading Royals (13-15-1-1, 28pts) by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,228 at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 15thstraight sellout this season and Idaho has now sold-out in 17 of 18 home games. Idaho will hosts Kansas City next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho got off to a 2-0 lead after the opening period thanks to goals from Willie Knierim (4th) and Wade Murphy (18th). Knierim worked a turnover in front of the penalty box and raced into the offensive zone. From the right circle he sent a wrist shot into the top right corner making it 1-0 just 2:12 into the game. Will Merchant from the left-wing boards sent the puck behind the net for Demetrios Koumontzis who fed Murphy in the right circle where he blasted a shot home making it 2-0 at 9:51. Idaho outshot Reading 11-9 in the frame.

Francesco Arcuri (9th) would increase the Idaho lead to 3-1 at 12:47 of the second period as he cut into the offensive zone down the left wing and went fore-hand back-hand around the left toe of Nolan Maier with Willie Knierim and Matt Register tallying assists. Tyson Fawcett scored his second power-play goal of the series on a shot from the right circle with just 28 seconds left in the frame. Idaho led 3-1 after 40 minutes of work outshooting the Royals 14-9 in the middle stanza.

Will Zmolek cut the Reading deficit down to one just 84 seconds into the third period with a shot from the high slot beating Bryan Thomson far side. With 6:42 left in the third period Wade Murphy (19th) notched his second of the game to make it 4-2. Will Merchant drove down the left side and fired a shot from the wall with Maier making the initial save. The rebound popped out to Murphy in the right circle where he directed it home.Keaton Mastrodonato (17th) scored an empty netter with 3:22 left in regulation to hand Idaho a 5-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win while Nolan Maier made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Wade Murphy (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 7 shots)

2) Willie Knierim (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)

3) Will Merchant (IDH, 0-2-2, +1, 1 shot)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Reading was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Reading 39-33.

- Idaho is 4-5-0 all-time vs. Reading and 4-4-0 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (IR) and Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Patrick Kudla, Matt Register, Lincoln Erne, and Demetrios Koumontzis each tallied an assist.

- Wade Murphy scored two goals for his fourth multi-goal game of the season.

- Will Merchant tallied three assists in his third game back with Idaho this year.

