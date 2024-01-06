Firriolo's Goal Highlights 4-1 Defeat at Fort Wayne
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Anthony Firriolo scored in his Iowa debut, but Iowa suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Firriolo scored on his first shot ever with Iowa, giving Iowa a 1-0 advantage (PPG) at 2:55 of the first. Firriolo ripped a wrister through traffic from the center of the blue line, assisted by Louka Henault and Liam Coughlin. The Komets tied the game at one on the power play 12 minutes later off a strike from Matthew Wedman. Nolan Volcan gave the Komets the lead, 2-1, at 6:38 of the second.
The Komets added two late second-period goals; Martin Has scored with 2:02 left in the period, then Ethan Keppen tallied his second with the Komets in the final minute (39 seconds left).
Hunter Jones made 35 saves in defeat. Tyler Parks stopped 32 for his second win of the season series.
Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with at Fort Wayne Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.
The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena. Tickets in the seating bowl are $15 for every section!
Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.
On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena. On the 20th, youth tickets for the game are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season.
Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!
Heartlanders 3-Pack: The perfect gift to catch Heartlanders Hockey! Receive one ticket to each of the three Heartlanders games listed below and $25 merchandise credit in The Silo-Heartlanders Team Store. Friday, January 19 @ 6:35pm - Minnesota Wild Affiliation Night | Saturday, February 10 @ 6:00pm - Cancer Awareness Night | Saturday, April 13 @ 6:00pm - Fan Appreciation Night
18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.
12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!
Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.
