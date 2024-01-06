Stinil Returns to Wichita

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Micha Stinil (mih-KELL STIN-el) has been released from his PTO by the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls and returned to Wichita.

Stinil, 24, is in his third year as a pro. He appeared in two games during his call-up with the Gulls.

The Decin, Czech Republic native led the Thunder last season in goals (31), assists (48) and points (79). In 26 games this season, he has recorded 26 points (11g, 15a) and has points in five-straight contests.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

The Thunder remains at home at 7:05 p.m. tonight to host Allen. Join us for T-Dog and Friends featuring Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will be on the concourse to take pictures with the fans. Get our special four-pack, which includes four tickets and two collectors tins with Mario-themed candy for just $90.

