Stinil Returns to Wichita
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Micha Stinil (mih-KELL STIN-el) has been released from his PTO by the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls and returned to Wichita.
Stinil, 24, is in his third year as a pro. He appeared in two games during his call-up with the Gulls.
The Decin, Czech Republic native led the Thunder last season in goals (31), assists (48) and points (79). In 26 games this season, he has recorded 26 points (11g, 15a) and has points in five-straight contests.
Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.
The Thunder remains at home at 7:05 p.m. tonight to host Allen. Join us for T-Dog and Friends featuring Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will be on the concourse to take pictures with the fans. Get our special four-pack, which includes four tickets and two collectors tins with Mario-themed candy for just $90.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Fall to Everblades in Physical Overtime Bout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Long Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stinil Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers HC
- Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chays Ruddy - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
- Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Stinil Returns to Wichita
- Americans Pull Away Late on Friday Night
- Miller Dealt to Norfolk
- Wichita Returns Home for Three vs. Allen
- Romanov Returns from San Jose