Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Saturday Night

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 in the second of a three-game series at Mary Brown's Centre.

The Growlers scored the first two goals of the contest. Zach O'Brien got Newfoundland on the board 8:21 in on a power play. Jackson Berezowski made it a 2-0 game as he scored on a one-timer from the left circle 11:33 in. Utah got on the board 8 seconds into their first power play of the night as Brett Stapley scored from the right circle 16:22 in with Kyle Mayhew and Josh Wesley getting the assists. The Growlers led 2-1 after 1 period.

The Growlers scored their second power play goal of the night as Keenan Suthers redirected a shot 9:50 into the second. That completed the scoring as Newfoundland's record goes to 15-12-5 on the season. The Grizz record goes to 12-18 on the year.

Grizzlies goaltender Will Cranley did a solid job keeping the team within striking distance as he saved 35 of 38. Newfoundland's Vyacheslav Peksa saved 28 of 29.

Newfoundland outshot Utah 32 to 14 in the first two periods. The Grizzlies had a 15 to 6 shot advantage in the third period. Growlers went 2 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 6.

Brett Stapley has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in his last 5 games. Kyle Mayhew has an assist in 5 straight games and Josh Wesley has a power play point in 3 straight games (2g, 1a).

The rubber match of the three-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 pm.

1. James Melindy (Newfoundland) - 1 assist, +1, 3 shots, 2 penalty minutes.

2. Zach O'Brien (Newfoundland) - 1 goal, 4 shots.

3. Keenan Suthers (Newfoundland) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

