Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Charles Martin has been called-up to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Martin was well-received at Wranglers camp this offseason, and while not on an AHL contract, performed well from the season's start.

In less than 30 games with the Rush this year, Martin has logged 16 assists, second among all ECHL rookie defensemen. He has also drawn ice-time on the powerplay for Scott Burt's group.

This is Martin's first career call-up. He was an NCAA division-III prospect out of Wisconsin-Superior last season and has fit the mold of the quintessential ECHL defenseman since making his professional debut with the Rush last year.

Rapid City will face off against Tulsa tonight at 6:05 p.m. at BOK Center.

