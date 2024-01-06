Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that former Railer Ross Olsson and goaltender Josh Boyko have been signed to ECHL Contracts.
Olsson, 29, signs with Worcester after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season where he captained the Orlando Solar Bears. Olsson was traded from Worcester to Orlando on March 24, 2022. At the time of the trade, the North Billerica native was the franchise leader in power play goals at 12. Entering into the 2023-24 season, the 6-4, 216lb forward has played in 99 games with Worcester, scoring 33 goals and 19 assists for 52 points, to go with 236 penalty minutes.
Prior to professional hockey, Olsson played four years at Endicott College in Beverly, MA where he recorded 134 points (55-79-134) in 94 games played along with 180 penalty minutes.
Boyko, 26, joins the Railers after participating in the Railers 2023 Training Camp. Following training camp, Boyko joined the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 19 games with Macon, the Mississauga, ON native had a .909 save percentage to go with a 3.47 goals against average. Last season, the 5'10, 170lb goalie played for the Maine Mariners, Reading Royals, and Idaho Steelheads, while playing in a playoff game for the Steelheads. In 9 career ECHL games, he has a 2.97 goals against average, and a .901 save percentage.
Prior to professional hockey, he played five seasons at Aurora University where he had a 2.85 goals against average and a .908 save percentage to go with a 47-45-9 record in 105 games.
The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Fall to Everblades in Physical Overtime Bout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Long Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stinil Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers HC
- Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chays Ruddy - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
- Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko
- Railers Rally to 5-4 Shootout Win Over the Lions
- Railers Sign Worcester Native Nick Pennucci to Contract
- Railers to Host Autism Acceptance Night this Friday
- Trevor Cosgrove Named to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster