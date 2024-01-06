Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that former Railer Ross Olsson and goaltender Josh Boyko have been signed to ECHL Contracts.

Olsson, 29, signs with Worcester after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season where he captained the Orlando Solar Bears. Olsson was traded from Worcester to Orlando on March 24, 2022. At the time of the trade, the North Billerica native was the franchise leader in power play goals at 12. Entering into the 2023-24 season, the 6-4, 216lb forward has played in 99 games with Worcester, scoring 33 goals and 19 assists for 52 points, to go with 236 penalty minutes.

Prior to professional hockey, Olsson played four years at Endicott College in Beverly, MA where he recorded 134 points (55-79-134) in 94 games played along with 180 penalty minutes.

Boyko, 26, joins the Railers after participating in the Railers 2023 Training Camp. Following training camp, Boyko joined the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 19 games with Macon, the Mississauga, ON native had a .909 save percentage to go with a 3.47 goals against average. Last season, the 5'10, 170lb goalie played for the Maine Mariners, Reading Royals, and Idaho Steelheads, while playing in a playoff game for the Steelheads. In 9 career ECHL games, he has a 2.97 goals against average, and a .901 save percentage.

Prior to professional hockey, he played five seasons at Aurora University where he had a 2.85 goals against average and a .908 save percentage to go with a 47-45-9 record in 105 games.

