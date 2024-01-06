Nailers Square Weekend Series with 5-2 Win
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
Wheeling Nailers' Tanner Laderoute and Jarrett Lee and Orlando Solar Bears' Jake Stevens, Colten Ellis, and Avery Winslow on game night
(Wheeling Nailers)
ORLANDO, FL- The Wheeling Nailers got off to a fantastic start on Saturday night, and that effort carried them through the night, as they evened the three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears with a 5-2 victory at Kia Center. Jordan Frasca and Tanner Laderoute both tallied a goal and an assist, while Evan Vierling chipped in with three assists and Jaxon Castor made 25 saves.
The Nailers enjoyed a phenomenal first period, as they outshot Orlando, 12-2, while putting a pair of pucks past the netminder. The opening goal came at the 5:49 mark. Justin Lee let a wrist shot go from the top of the left circle into a maze of bodies. The puck bounced to Jordan Frasca at the top of the crease, where he quickly shifted to his backhand and slid in the marker. With less than ten seconds left in the stanza, Davis Bunz added to the lead. Bunz had his first shot from the right circle blockered away, but the rebound went straight back to him, and he changed his target, as he found the twine on the glove side.
Both teams lit the lamp once in the middle frame. The Solar Bears initially cut the Wheeling lead down to one on the man advantage. Marc-Andre Gaudet slithered a low wrist shot on goal from the right point, which was stopped. However, Brayden Low raked the rebound free, and sifted the puck under Jaxon Castor's right pad. The Nailers regained their two-goal edge 90 seconds later. Thimo Nickl fired the puck on goal from the right point, and was thwarted by Colten Ellis. The rebound popped up to the left side of the crease, where Tanner Laderoute whacked it home with his backhand.
Jordan Martel gave Wheeling some key insurance with 10:33 left, when he finished off a quick passing play from Evan Vierling and Frasca by slamming in a shot from the right side of the crease. The assist was Vierling's third of the night. Mitchell Hoelscher brought Orlando within two with a power play goal off of a rebound on the right side of the crease, before Matthew Quercia applied the final dagger in the 5-2 Nailers triumph with an empty netter.
Jaxon Castor earned his third consecutive win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 25 of the 27 shots he faced. December's ECHL Goaltender of the Month Colten Ellis was handed just his second loss in his last 11 starts, as he allowed four goals on 32 shots.
The Nailers and Solar Bears will have Sunday off, before concluding their three-game series in Orlando on Monday at 7:00. Wheeling will then play three straight home games next weekend on January 12th, 13th, and 14th. The highlight game of that stretch is the next Big Six Promotional Night, which is Super Nailers World on the 13th. That game will feature a video game arcade in the main lobby, a hat giveaway, question mark boxes with various prizes, Nailers Kart during intermission, and specialty jerseys. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers' Tanner Laderoute and Jarrett Lee and Orlando Solar Bears' Jake Stevens, Colten Ellis, and Avery Winslow on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2024
- Oilers Shut Out Rush 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Centazzo Calls Game in 4-3 Thriller Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Register Convincing 5-1 Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Hand Wichita 5-4 Loss - Allen Americans
- Railers' Point Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Firriolo's Goal Highlights 4-1 Defeat at Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Square Weekend Series with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Storm Past Gladiators on Carolina Country Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cam Hillis Scores Twice in Big Win over Admirals - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Down Defending Champs in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Squeaks Past Norfolk in Saturday Night Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Fall to Thunder in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Stun Mariners in Overtime, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Get Past Grizzlies 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Fall to Everblades in Physical Overtime Bout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Long Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stinil Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers HC
- Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chays Ruddy - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
- Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.