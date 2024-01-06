Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Wichita Thunder 4-1 on Friday night. Tonight will be the fourth meeting of the year between the two clubs. Allen is 2-1-0 against Wichita this season, and 2-0 at Intrust Bank Arena. Game time is 7:05 PM.

Winning Streak Continues: The Americans defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-1 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Wichita never led in the contest as the Americans built a 2-0 second period lead. Despite being outshot 41-26, the Americans won their eighth road game of the season improving to 8-9-1 away from home. Game 2 of the three-game series is tonight at 7:05 PM. The Americans are 6-1-0 in their last seven games.

Merilainen Shines in a 4-1 win: Leevi Merilainen won his fourth straight start stopping 40 Wichita shots on Friday night. He lowered his goals against average to 3.06 for the season with a 0.924 save percentage. With the victory, his record improved to 7-4-0 this season in 11 starts. He had a 1.00 GAA in 60 minutes of work with a 0.976 save percentage.

12 and counting: Hank Crone picked up where he left off after missing Wednesday night's game due to illness, scoring his 11th goal of the season on Friday night to extend his point streak to a season-high 12 games. He finished the night with a goal and an assist setting up Eric Williams on his second goal of the year. The last time he didn't produce a point was December 6th in Utah.

Brodzinski continues to light the lamp: Easton Brodzinski has a goal or more in back-to-back games, putting his 12th of the season in the back of the net on Friday night. Brodzinski took a pass from Nolan Orzeck and fired a wrist shot past Wichita goalie Georgi Romanov. Brodzinski has five goals in his last five games. With the goal on Friday night, he moved within three goals of Colby McAuley for the team lead.

Power Play Stalls: The Americans went 0-for-5 on the power on Friday night and are 1-for9 in their last two games. The Americans power play on the road is ninth overall at 22.9 %.

When Scoring First: The Americans have a record of 9-4-1 this season when scoring the first goal of the game. Opponents are outscoring the Americans 34-27 in the first period this season.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 6-8-0

Away: 8-9-1

Overall: 14-17-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Colby McAuley

Assists: (22) Hank Crone

Points: (33) Hank Crone

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 7-7-0-0

Away: 3-10-4-0

Overall: 10-17-4-0

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (18) Peter Bates

Assists: (21) Peter Bates

Points: (39) Peter Bates

+/-: (+2) Devon Becker

PIM's (68) Jeremy Masella

