Growlers Get Past Grizzlies 3-1
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers got some revenge in a 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Zach O'Brien and Jackson Berezowski scored three minutes apart in the first to give the Growlers an early 2-0 lead before Brett Stapley got one back for the Grizzlies with 3:38 to go in the first to cut it to 2-1 Newfoundland after 20 minutes.
Keenan Suthers made it 3-1 midway through the middle frame to give the Growlers a two goal cushion going into the third.
Vyacheslav Peksa turned away all 15 shots he stopped in the third period to help secure a 3-1 Newfoundland victory.
Quick Hits
Keenan Suthers scored his first goal of the season.
Vyacheslav Peksa made 28 saves in his first win since October.
These two square off once again on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - J. Melindy
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. NFL - K. Suthers
