Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence

January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners received two reinforcements from their AHL affiliate on Saturday, with the return of defenseman Ryan Mast and goaltender Kyle Keyser from the Providence Bruins. Both players are on NHL contracts with the Boston.

Mast, a 20-year-old defenseman from Bloomfield Hills, MI, has played 16 games for Maine this season, accumulating six points (one goal, five assists). The 6'5, 221-pound rookie has appeared in four AHL games for Providence, three since his most recent call-up on December 19th. Mast was selected by the Bruins in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Keyser returns to the Mariners after a spectacular ECHL season debut on December 29th, in which he made 44 saves to shut out the Adirondack Thunder. The 24-year-old netminder is in his fifth season in the Bruins organization and has brief stints in Maine each of the last three seasons. Keyser is a native of Coral Springs, FL.

Forward Reid Stefanson has departed the Mariners to pursue a career in Europe. Stefanson skated in his 100th career ECHL game on Friday night, all with Maine. He scored 34 goals and added 39 assists in his Mariners career.

