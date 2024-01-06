Oilers Shut Out Rush 3-0
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, dropped a game to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night, 3-0 at BOK Center.
Jason Pawloski was a stalwart in net tonight for the Rush, stopping an ECHL career-high 41 pucks despite suffering his first loss of the year.
Duggie LaGrone started the scoring for Tulsa 14:30 into the first period on a shot that hit Kenton Helgesen in the foot. Eddie Matsushima scored just two minutes later to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead.
Calle Clang logged his first career ECHL start for Tulsa after 20 career games in the AHL with San Diego. Clang made 33 saves in his first North American professional shutout.
The Rush penalty kill remained perfect on the weekend, killing off five powerplay chances for Tulsa in the game.
Matsushima iced the game with an empty-net goal for this second of the night, his third goal of the weekend series, and his ninth point against Rapid City this year.
The Rush look for some revenge tomorrow afternoon, facing Tulsa for the final time this regular season at 3:05 p.m. from BOK Center. A win would put the Rush just one point behind Tulsa in the standings.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Jason Pawloski on game night
