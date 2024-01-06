Oilers Shut Out Rush in Front of Third-Largest Crowd in ECHL History
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.
Duggie Lagrone opened the scoring 14:30 in with a point shot that worked its way through traffic and past Jason Pawolski to put the Oilers up 1-0. Mike McKee's primary assist was the 100th point of his career. Eddie Matsushima answered less than two minutes later with his second goal in as many periods, setting his squad up 2-0.
Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, with Tulsa out shooting the Rush 19-12.
Matsushima added his second of the night on an empty-net backhander with 1:35 remaining, sealing the 3-0, shutout-win.
The Oilers close the four-game week with another tilt against Rapid City tomorrow, Jan. 7 at 4:05 p.m. for a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2024
- Fawcett, Zmolek Score in Royals' Series Finale Loss to Steelheads, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Shut Out Rush in Front of Third-Largest Crowd in ECHL History - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Set Teddy Toss Record in Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Comeback Falls Short on Saturday Night vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Close Out Three-Game Series With Win Over Reading, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Shut Out Rush 3-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Centazzo Calls Game in 4-3 Thriller Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Register Convincing 5-1 Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Hand Wichita 5-4 Loss - Allen Americans
- Railers' Point Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Firriolo's Goal Highlights 4-1 Defeat at Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Square Weekend Series with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Storm Past Gladiators on Carolina Country Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cam Hillis Scores Twice in Big Win over Admirals - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Down Defending Champs in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Squeaks Past Norfolk in Saturday Night Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Fall to Thunder in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Stun Mariners in Overtime, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Get Past Grizzlies 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Fall to Everblades in Physical Overtime Bout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Long Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stinil Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers HC
- Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chays Ruddy - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
- Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.