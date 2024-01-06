Oilers Shut Out Rush in Front of Third-Largest Crowd in ECHL History

January 6, 2024







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Duggie Lagrone opened the scoring 14:30 in with a point shot that worked its way through traffic and past Jason Pawolski to put the Oilers up 1-0. Mike McKee's primary assist was the 100th point of his career. Eddie Matsushima answered less than two minutes later with his second goal in as many periods, setting his squad up 2-0.

Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, with Tulsa out shooting the Rush 19-12.

Matsushima added his second of the night on an empty-net backhander with 1:35 remaining, sealing the 3-0, shutout-win.

The Oilers close the four-game week with another tilt against Rapid City tomorrow, Jan. 7 at 4:05 p.m. for a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media.

--

