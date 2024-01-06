Lions Register Convincing 5-1 Win
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions and Railers faced off for the second time in two nights in Worcester on Saturday. Friday night's game saw the Lions blow a 4-2 lead in the third period when the Railers scored two late goals to force overtime, and then Worcester ultimately won the game in a shootout. Lions fans were curious to know if Trois-Rivières would be able to bounce back after that frustrating Friday night loss.
The Lions dominated most of the first period, with several quality scoring chances, but it was only at the 17:53 mark that defenceman Miguel Tourigny got Trois-Rivières on the scoreboard with his fifth goal of the season.
Although the Railers found the back of the Lions' net after only 34 seconds into the second period, Trois-Rivières did not take their foot off the gas. Tourigny scored his second of the game at 7:12, and then in less than a two-minute span the Lions scored three more times: Charles-Antoine Paiement at 18:29, Matthew Boucher at 19:17 and finally John Parker-Jones at 19:54. All that was left now was for the Lions not to have a repeat of their third period meltdown from Friday.
And ultimately there was no repeat of what transpired Friday: The third period was scoreless, giving the Lions a convincing 5-1 victory that no doubt boosted the team's spirits.
