Thunder Force OT Late; Stun Royals 4-3

GLENS FALLS - Tristan Ashbrook forced overtime with 4.2 seconds left in regulation and Travis Broughman scored the game winner as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals in overtime, 4-3, on Friday night in front of 5,042 fans at Cool Insuring Arena. With the victory, the Thunder now have points in 15 straight games and the sellout crowd was the seventh this season for the Thunder.

After no scoring in the first, Ryan Chyzowski sent a wrist shot into the net to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. Cutting through the high slot, Chyzowski beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur with a wrist shot for his 16th of the year with assists from Matt Brown and Koletrane Wilson at 5:50 for the lead.

The Thunder answered back at 10:08 of the second period as Shane Harper put in his 11th of the year on the rebound. After the original save, Harper took the puck and lifted it just under the cross bar of Brody Claeys' net to even the game, 1-1. Assists were given to Ryan Orgel and Ryan Smith and the game was tied after 40 minutes.

Just 0:31 into the third period, Matt Brown intercepted the puck off the stick of Jeremy Brodeur and put it into the wide-open net for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Brown's 13th of the year, unassisted, for the one-goal lead.

Ryan Wheeler tied the game for Adirondack on a great individual effort later in the third. Wheeler moved down the left side, cut to the front of the net, and beat goaltender Brody Claeys to tie the game 2-2. The goal was Wheeler's third of the year from Colin Felix and Erik Middendorf at 7:56 of the third.

Reading answered back to take the lead again as Ryan Chyzowski fired a shot into the net from the left wing circle for his second of the game and 17th of the year for a 3-2 lead at 11:05 of the third. Matt Brown and Mason Millman were awarded the assists.

With the net empty, Shane Harper set up Tristan Ashbrook and he tied the game with just over four seconds left in regulation to eventually force overtime. The goal was Ashbrook's 13th of the year with helpers from Harper and Colin Felix.

In overtime, Dominiks Marcinkevics set up Travis Broughman for the game-winning goal at 2:55 of overtime for the 4-3 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 23 shots in the victory.

