Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, and the ECHL announced Friday that the organization has been selected the host of the 2025Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Week presented byDiscover Kalamazoo andFireKeepers. The event is set to take place Jan. 17-18, 2025.

The 2024-25 season will mark the 50th Anniversary Season for the K-Wings, and it marks the 15th season in the ECHL for the fourth-oldest minor league professional hockey franchise.

"Fifty years of professional hockey in a community the size of Kalamazoo is unheard of," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "K-Wings hockey is woven into the fabric of our city. There's no better way to celebrate our franchise's 50th Anniversary season than the honor of hosting the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage game."

The event marks the second time the ECHL has tapped Kalamazoo for the Hockey Heritage game, and the economic impact of the celebrated weekend is estimated to be north of $1.37 million.

"The K-Wings hosted the last ECHL Hockey Heritage Event back in 2016 to celebrate the history of the game of hockey, and thus it is very fitting to bring this event back to Kalamazoo for their 50th Anniversary Season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "K-Wings hockey has enhanced not just the Kalamazoo region, but rather all levels of hockey, and the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Event will showcase this rich tradition next Season."

In the club's celebrated history, Kalamazoo has produced 283 NHL players, 24 Stanley Cup Champions and 24 Olympians.

The 2025Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Week presented byDiscover Kalamazoo andFireKeepers will include the induction of the 17th class into theECHL Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 17, and the Hockey Heritage Game at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Other featured events during the weekend include the Stanley Cup© and exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame on display both days, as well as Fan Fest and a K-Wings 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday.

