Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Jacksonville, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-24-2-0) found themselves down 3-0 early and were unable to recover as the team fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (25-15-3-0) 7-2 Friday evening in Jacksonville, Florida.
First Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - 1 goal, 2 assists
Second Star: Christopher Brown (JAX) - 1 goal, 2 assists
Third Star: Garrett Van Wyhe (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Jacksonville waited no time getting on the board as an early marker made it 1-0 (1:39). Damien Giroux scored his sixth of the year for the Icemen.
Just under three-minutes later, Christopher Brown of the Icemen made the score 2-0 (4:28).
The Icemen continued the early offense as Logan Cockerill scored his fourth of the season for Jacksonville to make it 3-0 (8:45).
Joshua Boyko entered the game for Atlanta between the pipes to start the second period after Brad Barone allowed three goals on 15 first period shots.
Derek Lodermeier scored his seventh of the year in the second period for Jacksonville to make it 4-0 (17:19).
Jacksonville received a goal from Garrett Van Wyhe early in the third period to lead 5-0 (1:55).
Atlanta got on the board in the third period to ruin Jacksonville's shutout bid as they made the score 5-1 (3:10). Robert Calisti got in on some beautiful passing by the Gladiators in the offensive zone, and he wired home his eighth goal of the year.
Just over a minute later, the Gladiators scored to cut their deficit to 5-2 (4:32). Jay Powell rocketed home a rocket for his second goal of the season.
Just past the midway point of the third period, Brendan Harris scored for Jacksonville to make it 6-2 (11:17).
The Icemen struck in the final minute on a late power play opportunity as Luc Brown made it 7-2 (19:24).
Joe Murdaca made 7 saves on 9 shots in the win for Jacksonville, meanwhile, Joshua Boyko made 12 saves on 15 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
Check out the highlights below.
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
#DrawYourSword
atlantagladiators.com
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2024
- Grizz Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Surrender Lead Late to Thunder, Fall in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Miura's Late Goal Gives Heartlanders 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cincy Get Massive Win in Fort Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Beat the Buzzer to Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Drop Heartbreaker in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Prevail in Wild Shootout Victory against Walleye - Norfolk Admirals
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Norfolk - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Return Home with Seventh Straight Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Drop Weekend Opener to Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Career Firsts Lead To Rush Win Over Maine - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Force OT Late, Defeat Royals 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Jenkins Hat Trick Topples Lions 6-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Force OT Late; Stun Royals 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Claim First Win in Newfoundland - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Fuel - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Gehrett Sargis - Norfolk Admirals
- Shane Harper Named ECHL Player of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Acquires Defenseman Favaro from Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Reinforcements from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home to Face Rival Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Groundhog Day in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Arvanitis Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Maine Mariners
- Maine's Arvanitis Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Royals Announce Details for Battle of the Badges on March 2 - Reading Royals
- Gameday Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies - February 2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Thunder in Adirondack - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.