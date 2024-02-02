Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-24-2-0) found themselves down 3-0 early and were unable to recover as the team fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (25-15-3-0) 7-2 Friday evening in Jacksonville, Florida.

First Star: Brendan Harris (JAX) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Second Star: Christopher Brown (JAX) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Third Star: Garrett Van Wyhe (JAX) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Jacksonville waited no time getting on the board as an early marker made it 1-0 (1:39). Damien Giroux scored his sixth of the year for the Icemen.

Just under three-minutes later, Christopher Brown of the Icemen made the score 2-0 (4:28).

The Icemen continued the early offense as Logan Cockerill scored his fourth of the season for Jacksonville to make it 3-0 (8:45).

Joshua Boyko entered the game for Atlanta between the pipes to start the second period after Brad Barone allowed three goals on 15 first period shots.

Derek Lodermeier scored his seventh of the year in the second period for Jacksonville to make it 4-0 (17:19).

Jacksonville received a goal from Garrett Van Wyhe early in the third period to lead 5-0 (1:55).

Atlanta got on the board in the third period to ruin Jacksonville's shutout bid as they made the score 5-1 (3:10). Robert Calisti got in on some beautiful passing by the Gladiators in the offensive zone, and he wired home his eighth goal of the year.

Just over a minute later, the Gladiators scored to cut their deficit to 5-2 (4:32). Jay Powell rocketed home a rocket for his second goal of the season.

Just past the midway point of the third period, Brendan Harris scored for Jacksonville to make it 6-2 (11:17).

The Icemen struck in the final minute on a late power play opportunity as Luc Brown made it 7-2 (19:24).

Joe Murdaca made 7 saves on 9 shots in the win for Jacksonville, meanwhile, Joshua Boyko made 12 saves on 15 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

Check out the highlights below.

