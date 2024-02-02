Cincy Get Massive Win in Fort Wayne

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Komets 2-1 Friday night inside the Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati improves to 2-2-0-0 against the Oilers' affiliate and wins in the first trip to Fort Wayne this season.

* In the 1st period, both goaltenders shined and kept the offenses off the boards. Fort Wayne's Ryan Fanti stopped 17 Cyclones' shots, while Rylan Parenteau, making his Cincinnati debut, recorded 10 saves.

* After the Cyclones took two straight penalties, Fort Wayne converted on the 5-on-3 power play. Shawn Szydlowski scored his 7th of the season with a deflection in the crease. Less than a minute later while still shorthanded, Colton Kalezic got free down the near wing and wired in a wrister to tie the game at 1-1.

* Less than two minutes into the 3rd, Colton Kalezic screamed in on a partial breakaway. The rookie deked to the forehand and slid in his second of the night. Rylan Parenteau locked the door the rest of the way, making 35 saves in his first Cyclones win.

Up next, Cincinnati continues the home-and-home series with Fort Wayne. The Cyclones host the Komets Saturday February 3rd for 'Cyclones Fight Cancer Night.'

