Royals Announce Details for Battle of the Badges on March 2
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the 2024 Battle of the Badges game presented by Matos Towing and Recovery will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m., with the Reading Police and Fire Department facing the Berks County Police Department.
Following the Battle of the Badges, the Royals host Adirondack at 7:00 p.m. for Superhero Night! One ticket gains entry into both games. The game is in benefit of the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund established to help the children of firefighters and police officers.
"To me this is more than a game," said Reading Police Department K9 Officer Joshua Faust. "It's an event to keep the legacy going for those that lost their lives doing their job. It's important to recognize their sacrifice. It's the first time against the County team. Should be a great event and hopefully they will play us again after they get destroyed by City guys!"
"We are honored to participate in this year's Battle of the Badges," said Berks County Police Department Lieutenant Sean Fullerton. "It's an amazing cause. Our friendly rivalry with Reading Police and Fire goes back many years. And we hope they have learned from the lessons of the past. We're proud to meet them on the ice again but seeing them lose in front of their home crowd will be sad."
Tickets to the doubleheader are available by calling 610-898-PUCK (7825) or visiting https://bit.ly/BOTBFevoTix.
