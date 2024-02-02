ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 2, 2024:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading:
Brian Bowen, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D traded to Wichita
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario
Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Benito Posa, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Indy:
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Gagnier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve
Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Kansas City:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Maxim Andreev, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Maine:
Add Curtis Hall, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Gahrett Sargis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Parody, D suspended by team (a.m.)
South Carolina:
Add Nick Leivermann, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Tulsa:
Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Jamie Rome, F traded to Cincinnati
Worcester:
Add Christian Krygier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdesshell, F placed on reserve
Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
