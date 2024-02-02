ECHL Transactions - February 2

February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 2, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Brian Bowen, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D traded to Wichita

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Benito Posa, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Donhauser, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Indy:

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Gagnier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andrew Bellant, F activated from reserve

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sean Leonard, D placed on reserve

Delete Dominick Mersch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Kansas City:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Maxim Andreev, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Maine:

Add Curtis Hall, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Gahrett Sargis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Parody, D suspended by team (a.m.)

South Carolina:

Add Nick Leivermann, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Tulsa:

Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Jamie Rome, F traded to Cincinnati

Worcester:

Add Christian Krygier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdesshell, F placed on reserve

Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.