Arvanitis Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners goaltender Brad Arvanitis was named the ECHL's Howies Hockey Tape "Rookie of the Month" for January, the league announced on Friday. Arvanitis enters the weekend as the ECHL's save percentage leader, and has won his last five outings.

Arvanitis has been the Mariners' best netminder this season, posting a record of 11-4-1-0, a 2.39 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 18 games. In addition to the top save percentage in the league, his GAA is also tied for second among all eligible ECHL goaltenders. In the month of January, Arvanitis went 6-1-0 with a 1.62 GAA and a .952 SV%. He allowed two goals or fewer in six of his seven appearances, winning each of the last five. His lone loss of the month was a 1-0 defeat at Reading om January 12th.

A native of Holliston, MA, the 26-year-old Arvanitis signed with the Mariners in free agency this past summer. He had three previous brief ECHL stints with the Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, and Wichita Thunder, but spent the majority of 2022-23 with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers. Prior to turning pro, Arvanitis played collegiately at NCAA DIII Babson College after transferring from UMass-Amherst.

The Mariners are home for a $3 Deweys "Threekend," against the Rapid City Rush. It begins on Friday, February 2nd with "Dinosaur Night" at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.