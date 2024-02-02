Royals Surrender Lead Late to Thunder, Fall in Overtime, 4-3

February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals (16-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to Adirondack Thunder (29-8-3-2) in overtime, 4-3, on Friday, February 2nd at Cool Insuring Arena. Brody Claeys (0-1-1-0) suffered the loss in his season debut for the Royals with 40 saves on 44 shots faced. Jeremy Brodeur (14-5-0-0) earned the win in net for Adirondack with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The game remained scoreless at the end of the opening frame for both teams. Reading failed to convert on the game's opening power play and one of their 10 shots on goal while the Thunder also went 0/1 on their man advantage and failed to score on their 12 shots on goal in the first period.

Ryan Chyzowski opened the scoring 5:50 into the second period with a snipe from the blue line. Matt Brown and Koletrane Wilson earned the helpers on Chyzowski's first of two goals in the game. At 10:08, Adirondack's Shane Harper responded with a top shelf shot past Claeys. Ryan Orgel and Ryan Smith earned the assists on Harper's equalizer, 1-1.

31 seconds into the third period, Matt Brown scored an unassisted goal on a turnover by Brodeur out of his net. At 7:56, Ryan Wheeler tied the score back up with a backhand shot past Claeys. Colin Felix and Erik Middendorf earned the helpers on Wheeler's third goal of the season.

With 9:55 left on the clock in the third period, Chyzowski snapped a wrist shot past Brodeur from the left faceoff circle to restore Reading's one-goal lead, 3-2. Brown delivered the rink wide feed off of an outlet pass by Mason Millman to earn the assists. With 4.2 seconds left in regulation, Tristan Ashbrook beat Claeys backdoor to tie the score, 3-3. Harper and Felix earned the assists on Ashbrook's 13th goal of the season to force overtime.

At 2:55 into the extra frame, Travis Broughman redirected a centering pass from Dominiks Marcinkevics to complete the comeback win for the Thunder. Matt Stief earned the secondary helper on the OT goal.

The Royals return home to continue the series with the Thunder on Saturday, February 3rd for Pink in the Rink at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday February 4 for their Autism Acceptance game at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

