Mariners Drop Weekend Opener to Rapid City
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Rapid City Rush used a three-goal second period to top Maine Mariners 5-0 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Rush netminder Matt Radomsky posted a 36-save shutout in the opener of a three-game weekend series in Portland, as the two teams met for the first time ever.
In the opening period, the teams spent most of the frame feeling one another out, but it was the visitors who grabbed a 1-0 lead. A turnover by Maine defenseman Zach Malatesta allowed Simon Boyko to work through the slot and beat Brad Arvanitis with his first ECHL goal at 8:31. The Mariners outshot the Rush 12-11 in the first frame.
The Rush opened up the game with three goals in the second period. Maurizio Colella deflected a long drive by Keanu Yamamoto at 6:12 behind Kyle Keyser, who entered the game as the middle frame began. Just 1:13 later, Brett Gravelle wristed one home from the right circle to give the Rush a three goal lead. They made it 4-0 at 11:32 when Yamamoto one-timed home a Riley Ginnell feed to finish a 2-on-1.
The only goal of the third period came when Rapid City's Billy Constantinou shoveled a backhander home at 14:13, with Jimmy Soper driving the net. The Mariners outshot the Rush in all three periods, as Radomsky registered his first professional shutout.
The Mariners (17-18-5-0) and Rush continue their series tomorrow at 6 PM on "Pucks & Paws" Night. Sunday's weekend finale is "Wrestling Night" at 3 PM, and features a postgame professional wrestling show included in the price of admission. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
