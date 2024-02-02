Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series tonight in Boise. The Americans earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday night. Game time this evening is 8:10 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Crone back on the scoresheet: Hank Crone ended his three-game scoring slump on Wednesday night scoring his 15th goal of the season. Crone has a point or more in 27 of his 31 games played this season. During his recent 18-game point streak, he had two points or more in 10 of those games.

Costantini makes another start: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini made his third straight start on Wednesday night. He has collected a point or better in all three games.

Head-to-Head against Idaho: The Americans are 3-6-0 against Idaho in the season series. The Americans won two out of the three meetings against Idaho in Allen in late December. Tonight's game will be the next to the last regular season meeting between the two clubs. With the victory on Wednesday night, Idaho has already won the season series.

Power Play Leader: Americans power forward Colby McAuley leads the ECHL this season with 10 power play goals. The 10 power play goals this year are more than the last three seasons combined. He has a total of 24 power play goals for his career.

Fournier leaves Wednesday's game with an injury: Americans forward Jordan-Ty Fournier left Wednesday night's game with an upper body injury. His status for tonight's game is unknown.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 11-10-2-1

Overall: 18-21-2-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (19) Colby McAuley

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (43) Hank Crone

+/-: (+14) Blake Murray

PIM's: (102) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 13-7-1-1

Away: 14-6-0-0

Overall: 27-13-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (22) Mark Rassell

Assists: (30) Matt Register

Points: (49) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+28) Wade Murphy

PIM's (68) Nick Canade

