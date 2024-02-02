Admirals Sign Gehrett Sargis
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday afternoon they have signed Gehrett Sargis to a standard player contract.
Sargis, 34, has joined the Admirals in Toledo and is scheduled to make his Norfolk debut tonight against the Walleye.
The Illinois native spent last season with SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where he was a member of that championship team. Sargis played under current Admirals head coach Jeff Carr in Knoxville for three seasons (2017-2020).
Sargis has played in 175 SPHL games with Knoxville, Roanoke, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
The Admirals begin the first of three straight games against the Toledo Walleye tonight. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:55 pm EST on the Admirals Broadcast Network.
