Grizz Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Tulsa
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies lost 3-2 in overtime against the Tulsa Oilers as Eddie Matsushima redirected the Anthony Costantini shot 3:14 into overtime. It was the first overtime loss for Utah this season as their record falls to 18-22-1 on the season.
Neither team scored in the first period as Tulsa outshot Utah 16 to 10 as Grizzlies goaltender Will Cranley shined in net. Utah took a 1-0 lead as Josh Wesley fired a long range pass that connected to Nathan Burke, who scored on a backhand shot 25 seconds into the second period. Burke now has a goal in 4 straight games. Brett Stapley extended Utah's lead to 2-0 as he scored 4:34 into the frame. Tulsa got on the board 15:07 in as Jarod Hilderman scored on the power play. Utah led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Tulsa tied the game 1:49 into the third as Carson Focht got his 6th of the season. The score remained tied through the remainder of regulation. Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley each had a shot in the first 30 seconds of overtime but both attempts were stopped by Tulsa goaltender Gage Alexander, who got the win as he saved 26 of 28. Tulsa's game winner by Matsushima was their only shot in overtime as Tulsa goes to 5-3 in games decided past regulation.
Will Cranley was solid in net as he stopped 37 of 40 in the loss. Tulsa was 1 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4. Adam Berg, Josh Wesley and Quinn Wichers each had 1 assist for Utah.
The road trip continues on Saturday night with the second of the three-game series at BOK Center. Face-off is at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a rivalry game vs Idaho on Friday, February 9th at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Eddie Matsushima (Tulsa) - GWG, 3 shots.
2. Carson Focht (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
3. Jarod Hilderman (Tulsa) - 1 goal, -1, 2 shots.
