Shane Harper Named ECHL Player of the Month

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Shane Harper has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for January.

It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Harper, 35, scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points in 10 games, helping the Thunder to a 10-0-2 record during the month.

The right-shooting forward tallied at least one point in nine of his 10 games, including six multi-point games. He had a pair of three-point games during the month, scoring a goal and adding two assists on Jan. 14 at Newfoundland and scoring a pair of goals and picking up an assist on Jan. 19 at Trois-Rivières.

A native of Valencia, California, Harper has 33 points (10g-23a) in 31 games with the Thunder this season.

Harper has recorded 232 points (90 goals and 142 assists) in 207 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Trenton and Greenville and has added 183 points (85 goals and 98 assists) in 400 career American Hockey League games with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany, Portland and Adirondack. During the 2016-17 season, he had three points (two goals and one assist) in 14 National Hockey League games with Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 214 points (100 goals and 114 assists) in 335 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

