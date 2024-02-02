Stingrays Drop Heartbreaker in Greenville
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision in Greenville on Friday night after Max Martin tallied the game-winning goal at the buzzer. Martin scored twice and added an assist in the loss. Mitchell Gibson made 13 saves in the loss.
Martin struck first for the Swamp Rabbits 5:19 into the opening frame with a shot through traffic, which was the first period's only goal.
No goals were scored in the second period until Nick Leivermann tied the game with 39 seconds remaining in the period with a laser shot from just inside the blue line.
Josh McKechney restored the Greenville lead with his team-leading eighth power-play goal of the season.
Jack Adams tied the game with 17 seconds remaining when he redirected a Jonny Evans shot from the top of the right circle. The goal came with Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.
The game seemed destined for overtime, but Martin scored the go-ahead goal with less than a second left to seal the victory for Greenville.
The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at Gas South Arena.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Ryan Leibold on the ice
