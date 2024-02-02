Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that Ryan Bednard been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. It is the second time this season he has received the monthly honor.

Bednard went 6-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .942 in eight appearances during the month. He allowed two goals or less in six of his seven starts while making at least 30 saves in five of his appearances. He allowed just one goal in four appearances and ended the month with consecutive games of 30-plus saves.

Bednard has seen action in 23 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season going 14-8-0 with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. His lone shutout at Atlanta on November 25th was his seventh with the Swamp Rabbits, marking a new franchise record in what has already been a record-breaking season for the Upstate's team. Bednard is also on an AHL conract with the team's affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 141 career ECHL games with Greenville, Wheeling and South Carolina, compiling an overall record of 71-53-13 with nine shutouts, a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He has also appeared in 17 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Syracuse and Springfield, going 7-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

The Swamp Rabbits head back home for a "three-in-three" against three different opponents, beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, February 2nd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

