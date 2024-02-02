Miura's Late Goal Gives Heartlanders 2-1 Win
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura scored on a rush to the right post with 1:52 to go, breaking the tie for the game-winning goal, 2-1, against the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Wings Event Center.
On the play, Louis Boudon carried to the red line and led a well-timed, leading pass for Miura. Striding to the right circle, Miura labeled a clever flip to the top shelf of Hunter Vorva's blocker side for Miura's fifth of the season
Drew DeRidder blocked 12 shots in the third and 31 in the game for his sixth win of the season. Vorva made 27 saves in defeat.
Kalamazoo tied the game with 5:39 to go in the third at one, a stash from Eric Bradford at the right doorstep.
The Heartlanders struck first on their 21st shot with 7:32 to go in the second. Adam Goodsir received a pass from Jake Durflinger at the left circle and Goodsir cradled and snapped it top shelf over the glove of the goaltender. Goodsir has goals in back-to-back games and four this season.
The Heartlanders visit Kalamazoo Sat., Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m., then return home for a seven-game homestand that lasts from Mar. 7-21 at Xtream Arena.
Upcoming Home Games
The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.
The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.
The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.
Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season
Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!
Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.
18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.
12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!
Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.
