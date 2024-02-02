Growlers Fall 5-3 to Fuel
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-3 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
A back and forth affair all evening, Isaac Johnson tied things at 3-3 with less than four minutes to go before a pair of late Fuel goals spoiled the party for the home crowd.
These two square off again on Saturday at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. IND - C. Hillis
2. NFL - J. Berezowski
3. IND - S. Malone
