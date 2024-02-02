Growlers Fall 5-3 to Fuel

The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-3 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

A back and forth affair all evening, Isaac Johnson tied things at 3-3 with less than four minutes to go before a pair of late Fuel goals spoiled the party for the home crowd.

These two square off again on Saturday at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. IND - C. Hillis

2. NFL - J. Berezowski

3. IND - S. Malone

