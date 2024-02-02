Thunder Returns Home to Face Rival Mavericks

Wichita Thunder tangle with the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host division-leading Kansas City.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-68-23 against Kansas City and 47-21-8 on the road against the Mavericks.

Tonight is the first of a three-game series this weekend against the Mavericks. Kansas City has a 16-2-0 record away from home. Wichita is 9-10-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder fought back last Sunday afternoon to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss at South Carolina. The Mavericks won earlier this week against Utah, 8-3.

Wichita is looking to snap a four-game winless skid. Kansas City has won two in a row and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

The Mavericks are first in the Mountain with 62 points. The Thunder are seventh with 30 points.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-19-4.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and tied for third among rookies with 72 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with five major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Patrick Curry is tied for second with 49 points...Max Andreev is tied for third with 31 assists...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (33.3%) while Jake Jaremko is fifth (23.5%)...Ryan Jones is third in plus/minus (+21) while Marc-Olivier Duquette is fourth (+20)...Dillon Kelley is tied for first in wins with 14...Cade Borchardt and Max Andreev are tied for first in rookie scoring with 40 points...Ryan Devine is tied for first among rookies with five majors...

