Maine's Arvanitis Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brad Arvanitis of the Maine Mariners has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Arvanitis went 6-1-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in seven appearances during the month.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less and made at least 30 saves in six of his seven outings. He allowed just one goal in four appearances and ended the month with four consecutive games of 30-plus saves.

A native of Holliston, Massachusetts, Arvanitis is 11-4-1 in 18 appearances with the Mariners this season and leads the ECHL with a .929 save percentage while he is tied for second with a 2.39 goals-against average.

Arvanitis has seen action in 27 career ECHL games with Maine, Rapid City, Tulsa and Wichita posting an overall record of 14-8-2 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. He also has 20 career appearances with Pensacola of the SPHL where he was 9-6-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Prior to turning pro, Arvanitis went 20-7-3 in 34 career appearances at Babson College with four shutouts, a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933.

