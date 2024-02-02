Wichita Acquires Defenseman Favaro from Cincinnati

(Wichita Thunder) Defenseman Nicholas Favaro with the Cincinnati Cyclones(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Nicholas Favaro from the Cincinnati Cyclones for forward Jamie Rome.

Favaro, 26, is in his first year as a pro. A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound defenseman has appeared in 12 games so far this year for the Cyclones, collecting one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Favaro played four years at Curry College (NCAA DIII). In 79 games, he recorded 58 points (18g, 40a). During his senior campaign, he served as team captain and earned AHCA Second Team All-American, All-USCHO Third Team and CCC First Team All-Conference.

Wichita returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to face Kansas City.

Tonight is Wichita Short Stacks Night, presented by IHOP. For one night, the team will be renamed as the Short Stacks. All fans in attendance will get free short stacks from IHOP.

Fans can go to any Wichita-area IHOP location or QuikTrip location to get a complimentary upper bowl ticket while supplies last. These tickets can be upgraded into the lower bowl.

