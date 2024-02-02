Swamp Rabbits Gain Reinforcements from Ontario

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced a trio of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions ahead of their busy "three-in-three" against three different opponents.

The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits, have assigned goaltender Jacob Ingham, defenseman Max Martin, and forward Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville.

Ingham returns to the Upstate after his lengthy call-up to the Reign that began all the way back on December 16, 2023. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder appeared in six games for the Swamp Rabbits AHL affiliate and registered a 3-2-0 record with a 2.71 GAA and .917 SV%. Ingham returns to the Swamp Rabbits with an electric 11-2-0-0 record in 14 games, a .264 GAA, and .920 SV%. At the time of his recall, he led the ECHL with 11 victories. A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has skated in a dozen games with Ontario, compiling a 6-4-2 record with a 3.31 GAA and .897 SV%. In the midst of his fourth season of professional hockey, he holds a 24-15-3 record with 3 shutouts, a 2.82 GAA, and .908 SV% in 43 games with the Swamp Rabbits. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

Martin heads back to the Swamp Rabbits after his second stint of the season with the Reign, but didn't see any additional action. The 6'0", 195-pound blueliner has made three previous appearances in Ontario, collecting an assist. The 2023 All-ECHL 2nd Team defenseman has 3 goals and 15 points in 22 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. In his AHL career, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has six points (1g-5ast) in 25 games with the Reign and the Texas Stars.

Pavlychev returns to Greenville following his second call-up of the season to the Reign. The 6'7", 200-pound forward played in an additional five games over the last month, giving him seven total to go with one assist on the season with Ontario. Hailing from Yaroslavl, Russia, Pavlychev returns to the Swamp Rabbits on an active four-game point streak, and holds 23 points in as many games played in the Upstate (9g-14ast). He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#197).

The Swamp Rabbits head back home for a "three-in-three" against three different opponents, beginning with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, February 2nd, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

