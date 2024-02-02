Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Thunder in Adirondack

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, February 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals return home to conclude the series with the Thunder on Saturday, February 3rd for Pink in the Rink at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday February 4 for their Autism Acceptance game presented b y Prospectus Berco at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Pink in the Rink will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), Breast Cancer Survivor shoot, pink ice and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 PM presented by Albright College. Additionally, we will be holding our third annual Women in Sports Q&A panel beginning at 5:00 PM.

Giveaway: Pink Beanie (first 1,500 fans)

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Pink in the Rink' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, January 28 at 9 PM.

Family-Four-Pack:

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 16-19-3-1 record after falling to the Nailers on Saturday, January 27, 8-2, on Saturday, January 27. The Royals have earned a point in four of their last six games (2-2-2) and have dropped six of their last seven games at home (1-5-1).

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 35 points and 23 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored his team leading 15th goal of the season on Friday, January 26. Tag Bertuzzi has registered a point in four of his last six games (4g-4a).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series opener at 28-8-3-2 through 41 games this season. The Thunder have earned a point in 14 consecutive games (12-0-1-1) with a 5-0-2 record at home and 7-0 record on the road during the 14-game stretch.

Adirondack dropped their last two games in overtime on Saturday, January 27, 2-1 before falling in a shootout on Sunday, January 28, 5-4. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 62-36 along the 14-game stretch with one shutout by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur (35 saves, 1/26/24 vs. Newfoundland).

Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (21) and ties forward Shane Harper for the team lead in points (33). Harper leads leads the club in assists (23) and ties Grasso, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4). Harper has recorded a point in nine of his last 10 games (6g-11a).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

Education Day Game - Feb. 6 vs. Wheeling - Presented by Customers Bank

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game!

Special 10:30 AM start time

$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

