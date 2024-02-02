Jenkins Hat Trick Topples Lions 6-2

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (19-18-3-2, 43pts) took down the Trois-Rivières Lions (19-21-2-2, 42pts) on Friday night by the final score of 6-2 in front of a crowd of 1,641 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Railers are back at the Colisée Vidéotron against the Lions on Saturday, February 3rd at 3:00pm.

Alex-Olivier Voyer (2-0-2) scored for the Lions in the first to give them the 1-0 lead going into the second. Blade Jenkins (3-0-3), Jake Pivonka (1-2-3), and Reece Newkirk (1-2-3) all scored for the railers just 127 seconds apart to put the Railers ahead 3-1 early in the second. Voyer struck with his second of the night 1:43 later to get the Lions back to within one and make it 3-2 going into the third. Jenkins struck two more times in the third to score the first hat-trick the Railers have had all year long, while Ashton Calder (1-0-1) added one on as the Railers went on to win 6-2.

The Railers dominated the first period thanks to several chances on the power play. They outshot the Lions 13-10 in the second but would trail entering the second. Former Maine Mariner Alex-Olivier Voyer (10th) jammed home his own rebound on the doorstep, just beating the outstretched leg of John Muse to give the Lions the only goal in the first. Zachary Émond made 13 saves on 13 shots faced in the first for Trois-Rivières.

The scoring opened for Worcester in the second. Blade Jenkins (15th) broke free on a short-handed breakaway down the right wing and tucked one five-hole on Émond to get the Railers on the board and tie the game 1-1. Jake Pivonka (10th) followed up with a wrist shot from the left circle that found the top right corner of the net to put Worcester ahead 2-1. Reece Newkirk (1st) then launched a puck from the blue line that Émond did not see to open Worcester's lead even further and make it 3-1. Trois-Rivières responded when Alex Olivier-Voyer (11th) unleashed a shot from the slot that beat Muse far-side and got the Lions back to within one. The Railers were outshot in the second despite outscoring the Lions, 16-10.

Worcester stayed on a roll in the third. Blade Jenkins (16th) scored his second of the night on the power play to make it 4-2 Worcester. He shot it clean past Émond from the left circle for the Railers' first man-advantage goal of the night. Ashton Calder (15th) followed up with the second power-play goal of the evening for Worcester on a wrist shot from the right circle that went top shelf and made it 5-2. Up by three with the net empty, Blade Jenkins (17th) was in search for the first Railers hat-trick of the season. From just inside his own blue line, he sent a shot that tumbled all the way into the back of the net to make it the first night all season that a Railer had scored three times in a game. Worcester picked up the 6-2 win, their second win of the season by four or more goals.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Alex-Olivier Voyer (2-0-2, +1, 6 shots) 2nd Star: Reece Newkirk (1-2-3, GWG, 3 shots), 1st Star: Blade Jenkins (3-0-3, +1, 7 shots)... Final shots were 36-35 in favor of Trois-Rivières... Zachary Émond (4-2-0-0) made 29 saves on 34 shots for Trois-Rivières... John Muse (7-3-0) made 34 saves on 36 shots for Worcester, while Cole Ceci served as the backup... Worcester went 2-for-4 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 0-for-3... , Rilery Piercey (DNP), Keeghan Howdeshell (DNP), Zach White (DNP), Tristan Lennox (IR), Zsombor Garat (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Blade Jenkins led the Railers in shots with 7.

