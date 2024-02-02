K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1
February 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled to erase a one-goal deficit in the third period but could not overcome a late Iowa goal and fell to the Heartlanders (17-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 2-1.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (6-6-0-0), the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, remained in solid form with 27 saves on 29 shots against. The Kalamazoo native has conceded two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts.
Iowa opened the scoring at the 12:28 mark of the second period.
Erik Bradford (15) tied the game 1-1 at the 14:21 mark of the third with the deflection of a Derek Daschke (10) crossing pass into the blue paint. Bradford forced a turnover in the neutral zone by knocking a loose puck to Brad Morrison (20), who then banked the puck off the endboards to Daschke on the left side.
Iowa scored the game-winner with 1:52 left in regulation.
Kalamazoo finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 32-29.
Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST with a rematch versus the Heartlanders on 'Hockey for Her' Night at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2024
- Grizz Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Fall in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Surrender Lead Late to Thunder, Fall in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Miura's Late Goal Gives Heartlanders 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cincy Get Massive Win in Fort Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Beat the Buzzer to Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Drop Heartbreaker in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Prevail in Wild Shootout Victory against Walleye - Norfolk Admirals
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Norfolk - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Return Home with Seventh Straight Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Drop Weekend Opener to Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Career Firsts Lead To Rush Win Over Maine - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Force OT Late, Defeat Royals 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Jenkins Hat Trick Topples Lions 6-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Force OT Late; Stun Royals 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Claim First Win in Newfoundland - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Fuel - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Gehrett Sargis - Norfolk Admirals
- Shane Harper Named ECHL Player of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Acquires Defenseman Favaro from Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Adirondack's Harper Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Reinforcements from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Returns Home to Face Rival Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Groundhog Day in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Arvanitis Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Maine Mariners
- Maine's Arvanitis Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Royals Announce Details for Battle of the Badges on March 2 - Reading Royals
- Gameday Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies - February 2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Thunder in Adirondack - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend
- K-Wings Return Defenseman Chad Nychuk to Canucks
- K-Wings' Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Weekend, Hosts Black Heritage & Hockey for Her this Week