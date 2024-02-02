K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled to erase a one-goal deficit in the third period but could not overcome a late Iowa goal and fell to the Heartlanders (17-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 2-1.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (6-6-0-0), the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, remained in solid form with 27 saves on 29 shots against. The Kalamazoo native has conceded two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts.

Iowa opened the scoring at the 12:28 mark of the second period.

Erik Bradford (15) tied the game 1-1 at the 14:21 mark of the third with the deflection of a Derek Daschke (10) crossing pass into the blue paint. Bradford forced a turnover in the neutral zone by knocking a loose puck to Brad Morrison (20), who then banked the puck off the endboards to Daschke on the left side.

Iowa scored the game-winner with 1:52 left in regulation.

Kalamazoo finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 32-29.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST with a rematch versus the Heartlanders on 'Hockey for Her' Night at Wings Event Center.

