Thunder Fall to Railers in Front of 5,168

GLENS FALLS - Patrick Grasso and Jarrod Gourley each scored for the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-2 loss to the Worcester Railers in front of a sellout crowd of 5,168 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Worcester took a 2-0 lead early in the first period on back-to-back goals. Ryan MacKinnon fired a shot in front right point just 4:37 into the game for the one-goal lead. Less than a minute later, Collin Adams sent a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Isaac Poulter for a 2-0 lead at 5:17 of the first.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring for Adirondack at 9:37 of the first frame. Grasso took a pass from Jarrod Gourley and sent a low shot into the net for his first of the year. Gourley and Nick Rivera collected the assists.

Just 23 seconds after that, Gourley shot a wrister into the net from the bottom of the right circle to tie the game at two. Shane Harper and Sebastian Vidmar recorded the helpers, and the tying goal came exactly 10:00 into the first period. The game was tied after 20 minutes of play with the Thunder leading in shots, 12-6.

The Railers added two more goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. Blade Jenkins and Brent Beaudoin scored three minutes apart to give Worcester a two-goal lead after two periods. The Thunder lead 26-14 in shots heading into the third frame.

Isaac Poulter stopped 20 shots in the loss and Henrik Tikkanen picked up the win, denying 36 of 38 shots he faced.

