Rabbits Cruise Past Stingrays in 9-3 Blowout

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Four first-period goals kickstarted a Greenville Swamp Rabbits offensive explosion, as they powered past the South Carolina Stingrays 9-3 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville wasted little time opening the scoring, as Nikita Pavlychev scored just 38 seconds into the game, his third goal of the season and second inside the first minute of a game, to give the Swamp Rabbits the 1-0 advantage. Greenville doubled up its lead at 2:20, as Tanner Eberle netted his third of the season. Moments later, Chase Zieky added a third goal for the Swamp Rabbits at 3:12, before Eberle scored his second of the game at 5:46, a power-play strike, for the 4-0 lead.

Early in the second, the Stingrays calmed the Greenville crowd with a pair of goals from Martin Haš (Hash) and Carter Turnbull to bring the game to a 4-2 scoreline. Anthony Beauchamp answered back for the Swamp Rabbits quickly at the 8:00 mark of the second to give Greenville the 5-2 advantage.

Just 40 seconds into the third period, Brett Kemp scored his first of the season to add to the Greenville lead, before Alex Ierullo added a seventh goal at the 3:28 mark of the third. At 4:06, Ben Freeman scored his first of the season for an 8-2 lead, before Pavlychev added his second of the game for a 9-2 lead at 12:13. South Carolina added a third goal, on the power-play, at 16:40 from Josh Wilkins to finalize the 9-3 score.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 2-1-1-0 while the Stingrays fall to 3-1-0-0. Greenville takes to the road for the first time this season on Tuesday night, November 1, for the first meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

