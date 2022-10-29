Royals Host Indy in Home Opener, Block Party at 3 p.m.

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game weekend series against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Rock into the return of Royals hockey this season at the Royals Opening Night Block Party beginning at 3:00 p.m. ahead of the Royals home opener game against the Fuel. Attend the FREE live concert put on by the Spin Doctors, playing "Two Princes," "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," and many more of their hits. Food truck, face painting, smash-a-car, mini games, prizes and more at the Opening Night Block Party, the best party to be at this Fall!

The Royals are 9-8-1-2 (OT: 2-1, SO: 1-2) all-time in home openers. Over the past five seasons, Reading holds a 3-1-1-0 record in home openers (2021-22 6-4 W vs. Norfolk, 2019-20 5-3 L vs. Maine, 2018-19 2-1 OTL vs. Worcester, 2017-18 5-4 OTW vs. Adirondack, 2016-17 6-2 W vs. Elmira) This is the first time in franchise history the Royals are hosting the Fuel in their home opener.

Reading defeated Indy in their lone meeting against each other in the 2021-22 season, 6-2, on Friday, February 25th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Current Royals goaltender Justin Kapelmaster started in net for the Fuel against Reading. Defensemen Mason Millman and Dominic Cormier earned points in the road victory. Millman's two assists in the game earned him his fifth of six professional career multi-point games while Cormier tallied his tenth of 16 goals in the 21-22 season.

Reading went 0-2-1 in their opening three games of the season in St.John's, Newfoundland against the Growlers. They captured a point in game two of the three-game series after falling in overtime, 4.3, on Saturday, October 22nd.

The Fuel are 2-0 heading into their first road series of the season. Indy defeated Fort Wayne, 7-5, in their season opener at home on Friday, October 21st before traveling to Kalamazoo where they defeated the Wings, 5-3. The Fuel are tied with the Toledo Walleye for first place in the Central Division. They are also one of three teams a top the Western Conference with four points. Forward Alex Wideman leads the league in points among skaters with two or fewer games played with seven (2 G, 5 A).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the season opening series:

Player Streaks:

Forward Zane Franklin is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Forward Max Newton has two goals in his last two games

Milestones:

Rookies Jacob Gaucher, F and Colin Felix, D each scored their first professional career goals

Rookie forward Brendan Hoffmann earned two assists in the series, as well as the first point of his professional career in the season opener on Friday, October 21st

Forward Kamerin Nault skated in his 100th ECHL career game in the season opener on Friday, October 21st

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

