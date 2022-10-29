Game Notes: vs Kansas City

GAME #4 vs Kansas City

10/29/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Marcinew scored twice, Rory Kerins scored for the third consecutive game and the Rush rode a four-goal outburst in the second period to a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Mavericks, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

#6 GOES TO THE RAFTERS: Prior to Saturday night's game, the Rush will retire the jersey of longtime defenseman Riley Weselowski. Weselowski played for the Rush for nine seasons and is the franchise record holder with 517 games played. His will be the third jersey retired by the Rush, joining former teammates Scott Wray and Danny Battochio. Weselowski is in Rapid City with the Mavericks, for whom he is the assistant coach.

STAY HOT: Matt Marcinew scored twice during the Rush's 6-4 win over Kansas City on Friday and has now scored in every game thus far this season. Marcinew leads the Rush in goals with four, in points with six and has scored in all three of Rapid City's games thus far this season. His power play goal in the second period gave the Rush the lead for good and his empty-net goal in the third cemented the 6-4 win.

RORY'S ROLLING: Rookie center Rory Kerins scored on a one-timer in the second period on Friday night, his third goal in as many games. Kerins, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry draft, is in the first season of an NHL entry level contract with the Flames. In his final season of junior hockey, Kerins put up 43 goals and 75 assists over 67 games for the Soo Greyhounds and finished second in the OHL with 118 points.

AGAINST THEIR OLD TEAMS...: Each of the starting goaltenders from Friday night's games played for the opposition during the 2021-22 season. Daniil Chechelev started for the Rush, against a Kansas City team he played 30 games for last season. Chechelev made 33 saves on 37 shots in the Rapid City victory. Dillon Kelley made his return to Rapid City where he appeared in 14 games for the Rush in 21-22. He was pulled in the second period on Friday after Rapid City tagged him for five goals on 24 shots.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush activated forward Zach Court from the reserve list and placed Keanu Yamamoto on the reserve list on Saturday morning...Tyson Helgesen fought former Rush defenseman Josh Elmes on Friday night. It was Helgesen's second fight of the season, tied with his older brother Kenton Helgesen for the most on the team...Rhett Rhinehart assisted on Jon Martin's goal in the first period and picked up his first professional point in the process.

UP NEXT: Rapid City will hit the road for the first of three games next week in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop at Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Wednesday's game is the first of six consecutive games the Rush will play against the Steelheads as Idaho comes to Rapid City for three the following week.

