Wichita Heads on Its First Road Trip Tonight at Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Texas to take on the Allen Americans.

The Thunder claimed a 5-3 win last night against Tulsa. Allen was off last night. Tonight is the Americans home opener. Allen played its first two games on the road, losing at Tulsa on Opening Day and knocking off the Thunder a week ago in the Air Capital. With the win last night, Wichita pulls into a three-way tie with Allen and Kansas City with two points.

Stefan Fournier tallied his second goal of the year last night. He tipped in a shot from Bray Crowder to help Wichita to a 5-3 victory. Fournier recorded his 91st ECHL goal, needing just nine to reach the century mark.

Brayden Watts got the Thunder going early in the second period on Friday night. Watts finished with a goal and an assist for the second game in a row. He needs 20 points to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

Making his Thunder debut, Dillon Hamaliuk tallied two goals and an assist on Friday night. He buried a power play goal in the second and added an insurance goal in the third. Hamaliuk was named as the number one star for his performance.

Strauss Mann made his Thunder debut last night against Tulsa. He stopped 49 shots, including 21 in the third period to help preserve a 5-3 win for the Thunder. Mann claimed his first ECHL win and first win in a Thunder uniform.

Mikael Robidoux and Spencer Asuchak were suspended by the ECHL and will miss this weekend's games against the Thunder.. Allen will play the Thunder four games in a row, which includes this weekend and then will head to Wichita on Friday, November 4.

Colton Saucerman and Liam Finlay lead the Americans with four points each. Hank Crone is third with three points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with four points. Dillon Hamaliuk is second with three.

