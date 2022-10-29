Stingrays Fall for the First Time this Season

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays' Croix Evingson on the ice

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Croix Evingson on the ice(South Carolina Stingrays)

GREENVILLE, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (3-1-0-0) fell behind early in Saturday's contest as they dropped their first game of the season to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-1-1-0) by a final score of 9-3 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Nikita Pavlychev netted the first goal of the game only 38 seconds into the opening frame. Alex Ierullo threaded a pass through a pair of Stingrays defenders to find Pavlychev in front of the net for his third marker of the season.

Nearly two minutes later, Tanner Eberle expanded the lead to two, beating Jeremy Brodeur for his third goal of the season. Eberle made his way by the Stingrays' defense and flipped a puck over the blocker of the Stingrays' netminder for the 2-0 advantage.

Chase Zieky tacked onto the lead with his third tally of the year under a minute after Eberle's goal. Brett Kemp collected his own rebound and split two South Carolina defenders with a pass to find Zieky and an open net. Tyler Wall entered the game between the pipes in relief of Brodeur following Zieky's goal.

The Swamp Rabbits added one more for good measure at the 5:46 mark of the first period on Eberle's second of the contest. On their first power play of the night, Jake Elmer fed Eberle in front of the net where the forward flipped the puck over Wall's glove for the four-goal lead.

South Carolina flipped the page at the start of the second period and took control of the game, outshooting Greenville 18-8 in the middle stanza. It started with Martin Haš's first career goal in his pro hockey debut 2:56 into the second frame. Anthony Del Gaizo fed Haš at the point where the defenseman guided a shot past Michael McNiven for the Rays' first goal of the night.

Carter Turnbull cut the deficit to two after netting his fourth tally of the season. On South Carolina's first power play of the night, Turnbull received a pass from Matt Anderson at the right circle and sent a shot to the back of the net past a screened goaltender at the 7:20 mark of the second period.

Greenville fought back with Anthony Beauchamp's second mark of the year 40 seconds later. Pavlychev sent a shot from the right point towards the net where Beauchamp redirected the shot past Wall to regain a three-goal lead.

The Swamp Rabbits added on three goals in the first 4:06 of the third period. Kemp, Ierullo, and Ben Freeman all scored their first goals of the season for the 8-2 advantage. Pavlychev concluded the Greenville scoring at the 12:03 mark of the third period, netting his second of the game with a power play marker.

The Stingrays power play got one back before time expired as Josh Wilkins responded with his first goal of the year. McNiven turned back Michael Kim's initial shot, but it fell right to Wilkins who tucked in the rebound for the Stingrays' third goal of the night.

The Stingrays return home next Saturday, November 5th when the team hosts the Atlanta Gladiators for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. With election day right around the corner, Charleston Votes is urging us to Get Out and Vote! The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction app to benefit the Charleston County Public Library.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.