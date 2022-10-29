Parik, Defense Shines in Utah's 2-1 Victory

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 on Friday night as Lukas Parik saved 38 of 39 and Utah got goals from Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright as they won the opener of a 2 game weekend set at Idaho Central Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period. Idaho outshot Utah 12 to 7 in the frame. Utah got on the board first as Tarun Fizer scored on a nice backhand shot on a breakaway. Ben Tardif and Andrew Nielsen got the assists. Tardif has an assist in each of Utah's 3 games this season. Nielsen has 3 assists in 3 games this season. For Fizer he has a goal in each of his first 3 games of the season and has 4 goals on 6 shots to start his first full season as a professional. Utah led 1-0 after 2 periods.

It stayed a 1-0 game for most of the third period. Cameron Wright scored his first professional goal with 39 seconds left on an empty netter. Wright has 15 shots through 3 games this season. Idaho got on the board 19:47 in as Ryan Dmowski scored his 4th of the season. Utah was able to hold on with an outstanding defensive performance and Lukas Parik standing on his head to save 38 of 39 to earn his second win of the campaign. Utah won again after leading after 2 periods. Last season Utah was 29-1 in the regular season when leading after 40 minutes of play.

Brandon Cutler made his 2022-2023 Grizzlies debut as he signed with the club on October 25. Cutler had 3 shots on goal and won some key face-offs in the third period. Dylan Fitze led Utah with 5 shots on goal. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 3.

The Grizzlies win the opener of the 8 game road trip. Utah is at Idaho on Saturday night before heading to Kansas City for 3 games next week and Allen for 3 more the following week. Utah returns home for 6 straight games beginning with a 3 game series vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, November 20at 3:10 pm. Friday the 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond, where fans can bring their dog and sit in a special section with other dogs. Tickets for Pooch on the Pond and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Lukas Parik (Utah) - 38 of 39 saves.

2. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 25 of 26 saves.

